Oakridge eyes BPOs, retail brands for OITC 2 spaces

A HOMEGROWN realty company is targeting business process outsourcing firms and even those from retail, wellness and entertainment brands as it launches the first of its 12-storey buildings and offering at least 14,000 square meters of leasable space.

“We’re also inviting local businesses to be part of the family,” said Edmun Liu, chief executive officer (CEO) of Oakridge Realty Development Corp., during the December 8 launching of the Oakridge IT Center 2 (OITC) at the Oakridge Business Park in A.S. Fortuna St. in Barangay Banilad in Mandaue City.

OITC 2 has close to 14,000 square meters of leasable space from the fifth floor and up. About 70 percent of the building has already been fully leased with Watson’s already located on the ground floor.

As of December 5, 23 leasing spaces are already taken and seven are reserved.

He said one of the come-ons that the park could offer tenants is its Wi-Fi connection which is fibre optic.

“Today, it is important for businesses to have strong internet connection, and that is one of the things we can offer when they lease,” he said.

Among OITC 2’s amenities are its expansive common use areas, 24-hour generator set with 100 percent back-up power, drop-off points for persons with disabilities (PWDs), Telco cabinets on each floor, and a helipad.

OITC 2 forms part of a three-year development plan within the business park. Soon to follow is another 12-storey building, OITC 3, and an atrium.

Oakridge Business Park is also home to Oak Tree Drive 1 and 2, Oakridge Pavilion, Oakridge Garden Plaza, Oakridge Horizons, Block Eighty-Eight and Oakridge IT Center 1.