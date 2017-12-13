Cebu jail guard positive for drug use

A jail guard of the Cebu City Jail has been found positive of illegal drugs use.

According to Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) head Garry Lao, they conducted the surprised drug test to 120 jail guards last Friday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The result is still subject to confirmatory test. If it is confirmed, it will be referred to the legal office of the BJMP (Bureau of Jail Management and Penology) for the filing of administrative complaint,” he said.

The drug test on the jail guards was requested by Cebu City Jail Warden Renante Rubio two weeks ago.

But Lao said this is also mandated under a city ordinance.

During the drug test last Friday, 11 jail guards were not present since they had to attend court hearings of some of the inmates.

Ten of them took the test later on — nine on Tuesday and today (Wednesday).

The last one is yet to take the drug test.