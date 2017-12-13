Firecracker vendors reminded to sell only at designated area

With only a few weeks before Christmas and New Year, the Cebu City Police reminded firecracker vendors in Cebu City to sell their products only at the designated area.

Police Supt. Artemeo Ricabo said the only authorized area for the selling of firecrackers in Cebu City is at the South Road Properties (SRP).

As of today, Ricabo said they will only issue a warning to those who are caught selling firecrackers in non-designated areas.

Ricabo also said they are still waiting for the directive of Police Senior Supt. Joel Doria, CCPO Director before they can apprehend those who were caught selling firecrackers in non-designated areas.

“I suggest they should sell in the designated area (in SRP) to avoid any further violations,” said Ricabo.

Meanwhile, 6 vendors have already applied for the retail of firecrackers according to Ricabo.

He added that people who wish to legalize their firecracker transactions, they need to get an endorsement from the City Director. / USC Intern Therese Alegado