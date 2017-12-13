Search for article

Man shot dead in Tanjay City

04:42 PM December 13th, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, December 13th, 2017 04:42 PM

 

A man was shot dead by an unknown assailant on December 13, Tuesday evening in Tanjay City, Negros Oriental.

The victim was identified as Leopoldo Retis, 55, from barangay Opao.

According to PO3 Roquito Marita, Retis was walking was heading home about 11:50 late evening when he was shot in the chest.

Retis was rushed to the nearest hospital but failed to make it.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the capture of the assailant and also conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack.

