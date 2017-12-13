‘Drug lords at NBP must be quaking in their slippers’

Drug lords at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) must be “quaking in their slippers” with the thought of Police Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa as the next head of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

This was Senator Panfilo Lacson’s reaction to Dela Rosa’s impending appointment to BuCor as announced by President Rodrigo Duterte himself.

“The drug lords serving time in the NBP must be quaking in their slippers at the thought of Bato in their midst practically 24/7,” Lacson, who once headed the Philippine National Police (PNP), said in a text message.

“His assignment as BuCor director could very well serve its purpose what with his reputation preceding him in the aspect of being hands-on not to mention his track record of being mission-oriented,” he added.

Other senators also welcomed Dela Rosa’s new appointment.

“Good choice. Dyan na titino ang Munti,” Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said in a separate text message, referring to Muntinlupa where the NBP is located.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian also shared Sotto’s optimism that the country’s prison system would improve with Dela Rosa at the helm of the BuCor.

“General Dela Rosa is known to be tough and decisive leader. We need someone with these qualities to completely overhaul the system inside BuCor and once and for all eliminate illegal drugs and corruption inside the facilities,” Gatchalian said in another text message.

“That facility has been the face of illicit drug trade being perpetuated by convicted drug lords. I’m confident that he has experience and grit to put BuCor order,” he added.

Senator Francis Escudero, meanwhile, wished the PNP chief well in his impending appointment to a “very challenging job.”

“I hope he succeeds in establishing order and stopping the illegal drug trade from within Bilibid,” Escudero said.