CPDRC bares new schedule for visitation this Christmas

JAIL VISITS

THE visiting days for inmates of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) this Christmas season have been extended up to December 29 instead of only December 25 and 26.

But while the days have been extended, the number of visitors per day will be limited by a strict visitation schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press conference, Wednesday, CPDRC deputy warden Audesti Miguel explained that on the first day of the Christmas visit, on Dec. 25, inmates from cell numbers 1 to 25 will be the ones allowed to entertain visitors followed by cell numbers 26 to 50 on December 26.

Inmates from cell numbers 76 to 100 will be allowed to bring in guests on December 28 while it will be the turn of those from cell numbers 101-119 on December 29.

“The schedule’s intention was to disperse the crowd we expect for Christmas day, which is about 9,000,” said Miguel.

The nearly 3, 800 inmates at the provincial jail in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City are only allowed to entertain at most three visitors this Christmas, from the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m only. There are around 30 inmates detained in each cell.

Miguel also said they will allow visitors to bring in food but only if these are cooked.

This means that raw ingredients will be prohibited as a means to deter the entry of contraband.

“Food brought inside during the visit should be cooked, and should only weigh a maximum of five kilograms. Beyond that, we will not allow it. But the food is still subject for thorough inspection. That’s why we urge them to place them in transparent containers,” the deputy warden explained.

For reasons of safety, children ages 10 years old and below are not allowed to visit CPDRC, said Miguel.