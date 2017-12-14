Tragic death of 2 Cebu nursing grads stir netizens

Even if they do not know them personally, thousands of netizens from all over the country and abroad sent their sympathies and prayers to the families of two newly registered nurses who passed away in a car accident on December 12 at Governor Cuenco Street in Barangay Barrio Luz, Cebu City.

Netizens expressed sadness that Louis Mitchell Nayre Ferolin, 23, and Alexa Eddy Ceniza Carvajal, 23, died on the same day that the results of the November 2017 Nurse Licensure Examination was released by the Professional Regulation Commission, listing both of them as among those who passed the exam.

Amid the massive attention the tragic story of Ferolin and Carvajal has generated online and on social media, which was shared about 43,000 times in the Cebu Daily News website alone as of 5 p.m., the family of both victims, howver, chose to be quiet, requested for privacy and declined requests for an interview.

Manuel Taga-an, record in-charge at the investigation office of the Traffic Patrol Group of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said there were family members of Ferolin who went to their office on Thursday afternoon, December 14.

When asked if the family would like the Traffic Patrol Group to conduct an investigation, Taga-an said: “Sa pagkakaron wala pa ni ana sila di lang sa pasamok og among respeto ang ilang gihangyo. ” (As of the moment they asked for privacy and we respect them.)

Self accident

Taga-an also described the crash as “self-accident” since there was no other vehicle involved.

He said the family tried to recover things owned by Ferolin inside the car.

“Nakalimot ko ma’am kay gi usa man og sulod ilang mga gamit sa black garbage bag. They were looking for a passbook,” Taga-an added.

The incident happened at 3:40 a.m on December 12.

Based on their initial investigation, Ferolin was driving up into the Bo. Luz flyover when his vehicle reportedly went out of control. The car hit the metal railings and because of the strong impact, Ferolin and Carvajal were thrown below the flyover.

There were also two other victims inside the car who were injured, namely Caira Loisse Colonia and Jamyla Codilla.

All four victims were brought to Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) but only Colonia and Codilla survived the crash.

Upon the request of the families of all the victims, the police have decided to make no other details available.

AT 11:54 p.m. of the same day, the PRC Board’s Facebook page started posting the results of the examination. Ferolin and Carvajal were among the 5,875 who passed the exam, out the 12,869 who took the licensure test.

The two were among 36 Cebu Doctors University (CDU) nursing graduates of 2017 who passed the exam.

Only one did not make it, giving CDU a 97.30 percent passing rate.

Gone too soon

A netizen named Kim Lupo-Lim left this comment on Cebu Daily News’ Facebook page after the story was posted around 6 a.m. on Thursday, December 14: “Ryan Alexander Lim, so heartbreaking. Let’s pray for the souls of your students honey.

They are now celebrating with our creator in heaven,” Kim said. Ryan replied on the post and said, “Yup hon, the guy always ask me questions during break time sa review.”

For Terry Tess Caermare Tan, both are too young to leave their families and relatives. “But God has the reasons for everything… REST IN PEACE to both of you,” Tan ended her comment.

Another netizen named Antonietta Flores and said, “My heart so heavy wd this unexpected tragedy..may they rest in peace.” #