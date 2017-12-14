Prov’l health office: Eat, drink moderately

THE Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO) has reminded the public to eat in moderation this coming holiday season.

“This is the season of eating. Daghan kaayo og pagkaon ug alcohol (There are lots of food and alcohol),” Dr. Rene Catan, head of PHO said.

Catan said people should be mindful with the food that they eat because too much eating can cause health problems.

“During this season, daghan kaayo og (there are many) occurrences of stroke,” he said.

Aside from strokes, Catan said that diseases like hypertension, diabetes and high blood pressure could be the result of too much eating food such as lechon (roasted pig), ham and cakes, and drinking alcoholic beverages.

“Daghang mga tawo excited sa celebration (Many people get excited for the celebration), one after another,” he said.

He also advised the public to avoid eating salty food as this could cause sudden increase in blood pressure.

“Too much alcohol intake could also lead to sudden rise in blood pressure,” he added.

Catan also said that eating too much fatty food could lead to high cholesterol. “Ang pagtaas sa cholesterol does not happen overnight. It is a lifestyle activity,” he said.

Catan said moderate food intake is necessary especially for those people with high cholesterol.

“Kon taas-taas na gyod og cholesterol dapat minimal lang ang intake (If cholesterol level is already high minimal food intake should be observed),” he said.

Catan also reminded the public to have enough sleep amidst the celebrations this holiday season.

Exercise, taking medications properly and regular consultation with the doctor are important, he concluded.