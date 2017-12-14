Security measures in place for Misa de Gallo in Cebu City

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters, is urging law enforcement and intelligence security personnel to observe security measures during the nine days of dawn masses, popularly known as Misa de Gallo, which will start tomorrow, Saturday.

Tumulak said law enforcement and intelligence security personnel will be deployed on the first day of the Misa de Gallo until Christmas eve in all churches and satellite chapels in the barangays where dawn masses are held.

Ambulances and response teams from the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) will also be stationed in big churches, according to CDRRMO head Nagiel Bañacia.

“Since November, duna natay gi-organize nga response team sa matag dagko nga simbahan diri sa syudad (we have already organized response team for every big church in the city) and we have also coordinated with the police and parish security groups regarding our peace and order plan),” Bañacia said.

Tumulak warned of vehicular accidents victimizing churchgoers likely to happen during this Christmas season until the Sinulog.

“Kay kini rabang gikan mag-party, hubog na, madasmagan ang mga padung mosimba. Yearly gyud na wa gyud nay sipyat nga way madisgrasya (Partygoers get drunk and hit churchgoers when they drive and this happens every year),” Tumulak said. He also reminded the churchgoers to unplug electrical devices before leaving the house.

“Kon moadto mo sa Misa de Gallo, see to it nga ang inyong mga panimay, walay naka-charge nga cellphone ug appliances (When you go to the Misa de Gallo, make sure to unplug charged cell phone and other rechargeable items and appliances),” he said.

Also, ambulant vendors who will be caught selling firecrackers in the barangays have their goods confiscated by the tanods and turned over to the Bureau of Fire and Protection for proper disposal.