Liza Soberano, emotional after meeting Angel Locsin

DARNA meets Darna.

Kapamilya stars Angel Locsin and Liza Soberano crossed paths at the ABS-CBN’s #JustLove Christmas special held Dec. 13, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Photos shared by @solidlizaupdates on Instagram showed the encounter between the two Kapamilya stars.

“Naiyak si Liza after ng moments to #Repost sir@dearscarjames,” read the caption of the photo showing Locsin holding the hands of Soberano.

It was announced in May that Soberano will take on the Darna role for an adaptation film directed by Erik Matti.

Locsin, who played the lead role in a GMA series in 2005, ruled out her involvement in the Star Cinema adaptation citing health reasons.

Darna is a fictional character and a Pilipino komiks superheroine created by writer Mars Ravelo and illustrator Nestor Redondo in 1950s.

In the story, Darna has an alter ego, an ordinary girl named Narda, who swallows a magic white stone and shouts “Darna” to transform into a mighty warrior. Just as superheroes do, Darna fights crime, protects the public, and battles supervillains.

Other female celebrities who played the role of Darna are Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera and Binibining Pilipinas Universe 1991 Anjanette Abayari.