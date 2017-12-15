Northern Cebu remains under storm signal 1 -Pagasa

Northern Cebu, including Bantayan Island, remains under Storm Signal No. 1 as Tropical Storm Urduja’s expected landfall was delayed until tomorrow morning.

The severe weather bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) this 8 a.m. spotted the eye of Urduja 205 km East of Borongan City of Eastern Samar.

Moving at a speed of only five kilometers per hour, Urduja was noted by meteorologists as “almost stationary off the coast of Eastern Samar”.

The entire Cebu province is placed under Yellow Rainfall Advisory in which rainfall rate can reach up to 15 millimeters per hour.

The public is advised to take appropriate actions, monitor the weather condition and watch for the next advisory to be issued by Pagasa.