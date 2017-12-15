Marijuana plants uprooted in Balamban town

The Balamban City Police discovered a marijuana plantation and uprooted 8,341 stalks on Friday morning, December 15, in Barangay Bayong, Balamban Town, Cebu.

Residents reported the presence of Marijuana plantation to the city police who responded and found in an area planted with marijuana.

According to Police Inspector Janeth Raffter, Balamban police chief, they uprooted 8,341 fully-grown marijuana stalks valued at P1.6 million. No cultivators were caught.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plants were brought to Balamban City Police Station for presentation.