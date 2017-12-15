Speed versus power in Saunders – Lemieux fight on SKY Sports PPV

WBO world middleweight champion and British fighter Billy Joe Saunders returns to the ring to defend his belt against Canadian slugger David Lemieux on December 17 at the Place Bell, Laval in Quebec Canada, in a battle between speed and might, set to air live, commercial-free, and in high-definition for P99 via SKY SPORTS PAY-PER-VIEW.

Widely noted for his speed, United Kingdom’s Billy Joe Saunders (25-0, 12 KO), will defend his WBO world middleweight championship for the fourth time on December 17 . He previously defeated American Billie Monroe Jr. in a 12-round match in September. Saunders is looking to prove that he is the best middleweight fighter in the world. Winning the match on on the 17 th will bring him a step closer to that goal.

David Lemieux (38-3, 33 KO), on the other hand, is a heavy-hitter who has been described as a dangerous fighter. The former IBF world middleweight champion is looking to regain his footing on the world championship stage after losing his belt to Gennady Golovkin in 2015.

There is more on the line with this match as both boxers are looking to fight whoever will win the rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin in a title unification match.

