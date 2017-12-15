Rev up for Suzuki Autofest 2017

Suzuki Philippines is set to showcase its best-selling vehicles in this year’s Suzuki Autofest in one of the biggest malls in the country, SM Seaside City Cebu.

Get up close and personal with the All-New Vitara during the two-day event on December 16 and 17 at the Mountain Wing Atrium.

Backed by a stronger resolve to enlighten more Filipinos about the Suzuki Way of Life, Suzuki successfully kicked off AutoFest 2017 in different locations, including SM City General Santos in General Santos City in September.

Expect all-day fun games and exciting activities for the entire family that will complement the car display during the two-day exhibit. Sales representatives are also present to entertain client inquiries on Suzuki vehicles.

For event updates & inquiries, check-out SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook. /PR