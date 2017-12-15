Gaisano Grand’s Advance Pamasko Sale

Feel the spirit of Christmas this holiday season at Gaisano Grand Malls’ Advance Pamasko Sale. Shop from December 15 to 17 and experience the best deals in Supermarket and Department Store and get up to 70% off on great selections.

Shop ‘til the clock strikes midnight in the Grand Midnight Sale on December 16 at these following branches: Gaisano Grand Fiesta Mall- Tabunok, Mactan, Carcar, Mandaue, Talamban, Liloan, and Toledo.

Perfect gift ideas and irresistible offers await you in this 3 day weekend Christmas treat.

For exciting promos and events visit any Gaisano Grand Mall Cebu branches: Fiesta Mall- Tabunok, Carcar, Cordova, Dumanjug, Jai- Alai, Liloan, Mactan, Mandaue, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Talamban, and Toledo.

Only in Gaisano Grand Malls, where every day is a savings day.