‘Lumad’ teacher tagged as NPA rebel freed from jail

A SCHOOL teacher in a lumad (indigenous peoples) community in southern Mindanao was recently released from jail after a trial court in Compostela Valley province dismissed the double murder and frustrated murder filed against her.

Amelia Pond, 65, a curriculum researcher for the tribal school Salugpongan Ta’ Tanu Igkanugon in southern Mindanao, was freed after spending over a year in jail, said Ruis Valle, spokesperson for Save Our Schools Network.

Pond, who was earlier tagged as a member of the New People’s Army (NPA), was arrested while she was attending an assembly of the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines in Cebu City on August 19, 2016.

The arrest was based on a warrant identifying her as Adelfa Toledo, an NPA leader, wanted for double murder.

The cases against Pond were subsequently dismissed after the three complainants recanted their allegations and filed an affidavits of desistance.

The complainants — Thelma Capangpangan and Myrna Guay — earlier accused Pond of killing their spouses, Barangay Ngan councilors Florencio Guay and Florencio Capangpangan in August 2000.