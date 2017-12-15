Giving executive function to new councilor not automatic – Osmeña

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña does not discount the possibility of giving executive function to his nephew, newly appointed city councilor Renato “Junjun” Osmeña Jr.

But he said he still has to observe the performance of Osmeña Jr., particularly in helping improve the lives of the city’s constituents.

The mayor said he could give Junjun a chance to handle an executive function, however, it will not be automatic.

As of now, the mayor said the younger Osmeña is not oriented to hold an “overall task.”

“He (Junjun) has to discuss it with the other councilors (if he wish to have an executive function) but it is all on the table. I listen to anything,” he said.

He, however, commended the attitude shown by Junjun when the two of them met in his office. He said Junjun paid a courtesy call last Monday.

As described by the mayor, Junjun was non-hostile.

“He just wants to do something. He wants to work for the city. You know, he is very charming,” he said.

Earlier, the new councilor said he would focus on peace and order and transportation if given the chance to handle committees. These committees are being held by the administration councilors.

To recall, Junjun received the copy of his appointment signed by President Rodrigo Duterte earlier this month. He replaced Nendell Hanz Abella in the council as the latter was appointed as a commissioner of a national government agency.