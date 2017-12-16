As Tropical Storm Urduja threatens the Samar province, the state weather bureau has placed the entire Cebu under Storm Signal No. 1

The severe weather bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) this 10 a.m. spotted the eye of Urduja 125 northeast of Borongan City in Eastern Samar.

Packing winds up to 95 kilometers per hour, and moving west at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour, Urduja is expected to make landfall this afternoon on the areas between Eastern Samar and Northern Samar.

Aside from wind with speeds up to 60 kilometers per hour, Pagasa also cautioned areas under Signal No. 1 for waves that can reach up to four meters in height.

Signal No. 1 was also hoisted on other provinces such as Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Northern Negros Oriental, Northern Bohol and Southern Leyte.

Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and Leyte was placed under Signal No. 2.