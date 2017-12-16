Man stabbed by friend in Guihulngan City

Following a heated argument, a 53-year-old man was stabbed in the hip by his friend on December 15, Friday afternoon in Barangay Poblacion, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

The victim was identified as Vicente Engronal, from barangay Malusay, who suffered a stab wound in his right hip. The suspect was identified as Mario Maribao, 38, from Barangay Poblacion.

According to PO3 Cecile Minghay, of Guihulngan police, Engronal and Maribao had a heated argument before the incident happened at a birthday party.

“Maribao immediately left the party and returned with a kitchen knife,” said Minghay.

Maribao is now detained at Guihulngan police station pending the filing of charges against him.