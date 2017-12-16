Rains fail to dampen warmth of faithful

MISA DE GALLO

No amount of rain or wind could douse the fervor of the Catholic faithful on the first day of the nine-day Misa de Gallo, yesterday, as thousands still trooped to the different churches and chapels across the province amid a brewing storm.

Armed with umbrellas, raincoats, jackets and sweaters, throngs of people walked through a steady drizzle at dawn, Saturday, as Tropical Storm Urduja pummeled parts of the Visayas region bringing incessant winds and rains to Cebu.

“We hope that their intention to attend the Mass would continue to be unmoved despite hurdles like the weather condition,” said Msgr. Daniel Sanico, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Cebu.

“We also challenge them to bear witness to Jesus and help in spreading the light of the gospel,” he added while urging churchgoers to include others in their prayers rather than just their own intentions.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) declared “Renewed servant-leaders for the new evangelization” as this year’s theme for Misa de Gallo.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma opted to celebrate the dawn Masses this year at quasi-parishes or newly established churches in Cebu.

Yesterday, the 67-year-old prelate presided over the dawn Mass at the San Isidro Parish in Barangay Garing, Consolacion. Due to an out-of-town appointment, he will have no Mass schedule today.

Tomorrow, Palma will celebrate Mass at the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City.

Misa de Gallo, which means “Mass of the Rooster” in Spanish, begins on December 16 and ends on December 24.

The tradition was introduced by Spanish friars in the 17th century in agricultural communities so that farmers could attend Mass before heading off to the fields early in the morning in the days that lead up to Christmas.

Filipinos associate the experience with cold mornings, snacks of hot chocolate and puto (rice cakes) after Mass, as well as spiritual favors for those who could complete the nine dawn Masses with special intentions.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Central Visayas said despite the rains and slippery roads, no untoward incident was reported on the first day of Misa de Gallo.

Police Regional Office (PRO-7) spokesman, Supt. Reyman Tolentin said all police stations were directed to ensure peace and order during the nine-day dawn masses through the presence of policemen in all churches.

In Cebu City, police deputy city director for administration Supt. Artemeo Ricabo told Cebu Daily News that the bad weather failed to curb the enthusiasm of churchgoers who nonetheless filled the city’s biggest churches at dawn.

Police Senior Inspector Jovito Labra, Waterfront Police Station chief, reported that about 6,500 people attended Misa de Gallo at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral while over 6,000 trooped to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

Olalia Sayson, 24, was among those who flocked to parishes yesterday, even though the rains were unceasing.

“It’s my gift for Jesus and my way to thank him though this small sacrifice,” she said. /with Ador Vincent S. Mayol)