Baby Lancers open PSSBC campaign with huge win

THE reigning Cesafi high school champions University of the Visayas Baby Lancers kickstarted their bid in the Philippine Secondary Schools Basketball Championship (PSSBC) on a triumphant note as they defeated the Mapua Red Robins, 89-78, yesterday at the SGS Stadium in Quezon City.

Cabahug, the burly yet athletic high school forward who competed in Cesafi’s collegiate division this year, showed what he is capable of as he scored 21 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked three shots to give UV the win in their Group C encounter.

In other games, the San Beda Red Cubs beat the Manila Patriotic School, 89-78, behind star guard Evan Nelle’s all around performance of 12 points, six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block.

Chiang Kai Shek College also blew away Letran, 81-65, even as defending NCAA champions, La Salle Greenhills edged San Sebastian, 71-70, behind Vincent David’s 15 markers.

A top prize of P50,000 in cash and a trophy await the eventual champion of the six-day tournament, considered by many as the most prestigious among the country’s top secondary high school programs.