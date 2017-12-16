It’s finals Sunday in Cesafi beach volley

The Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU) Lady Cobras and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars will write another chapter to their exciting and storied rivalry on the sand court after both teams advanced to the championship round of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) women’s beach volleyball tournament following emphatic semifinal victories yesterday.

The Lady Cobras of head coach Lemuel Ariza are gunning for a rare five-peat against perennial runners-up USJ-R Lady Jaguars who are bent on taking off the bridesmaid tag this time.

Ariza though admitted that his all-rookie squad is the clear underdog even if it is the defending champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The much-awaited women’s championship battle will be held today.

Manning the SWU-Phinma court are Ivie Bautista and Dyan Darantinao who will be ranged against the same experienced USJ-R pair of Paula Marie Maninang and Lynlyn Torado who lost to a different SWU tandem a year ago when the Lady Cobras clinched their fourth straight crown.

“Dyan (Darantinao) is a first timer as well as Ivie (Bautista) with Janelle Cabahug as our only veteran player. So it’s going to be a very tough match for us tomorrow (today),” said Ariza.

The Lady Cobras advanced into today’s final match by routing University of Cebu (UC), 21-14, 21-11, in their semifinals showdown while USJ-R’s Maninang and Torado whipped University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Lady Panthers, 21-16, 21-10, to earn another ticket for beach volleyball redemption.

Meanwhile, the USPF girls high school squad advanced to the championship round with a shocking semifinal conquest of defending champion SWU-Phinma, 21-14,21-19 and will meet USJ-R for the gold. USJ-R buried UC in the second semifinal, 21-13, 21-7.

In the boys division, USPF defeated SWU-Phinma, 19-21, 21-18, 15-11 while defending champion UC outlasted University of San Carlos, 21-18, 21-23, 15-13 to advance to the finals.

Today’s knockout finals matches start at 8 a.m.