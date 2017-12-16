Search for article

PH chessers top Malaysian tilt

SHARES:

10:05 PM December 16th, 2017

Recommended
By: Marlon Bernardino, December 16th, 2017 10:05 PM

Fide Master Alekhine Nouri (left) and International Master Hamed Nouri receive the winners’ trophy of the Wah Seong Penang Chess League.

INTERNATIONAL Masters Emmanuel Senador and Hamed Nouri and Fide Masters Ian Cris Udani and Alekhine Nouri powered the Philippine chess team to the championship of the Wah Seong Penang Chess League 2017 held last December 9-10, 2017 at the Red Rock Hotel in Penang, Malaysia.

The team dubbed as Pacquiao Chess Amigos, defeated H3N Vietnam, 2.5-1.5 in the eighth and final round to finish with 15.0 points. The squad sponsored by Senator Manny Pacquiao and National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) Vice-President Atty. Cliburn Anthony A. Orbe, received the top prize of 2,500 Malaysian Ringgit.

Senador halved the point with guest/import player GM elect Haridas Pascua, a Filipino, in their top board encounter, Hamed defeated Thanh Ninh Vo on Board 2 while Udani dismantled Chan Hung Lu on Board 3 to secure the victory for the Filipinos.

The Vietnam squad’s only full point win was scored by Minh Hieu Pham who beat Alekhine on Board 4.

Senador also won the gold medal on Board 1 with 7.5 points on seven wins and a draw. Hamed, on the other hand settled for individual bronze on Board 2 with six wins, one loss and a draw for 6.5 points.

Udani notched 7.0 points on six wins and two draws while Alekhine tallied 5.0 points on account of four wins, two loses and two draws.

Earlier, the Pacquiao Chess Amigos subdued Lol Again, 3.5-.5 in Round 1; CLOBA Teacher & Students, 4-0 in Round 2; Kings of the Hill, 3.5-.5 in Round 3; split the point with Phoviet, 2-2 in Round 4; then crushed Kinabalu Kings, 3.5-.5 in Round 5; Snoopy & Co., 3.5-.5 in Round 6; Team Secret, 3.5-.5 in Round 7 before edging H3N Vietnam, 2.5-1.5 in the eighth and final round.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.