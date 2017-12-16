PH chessers top Malaysian tilt

INTERNATIONAL Masters Emmanuel Senador and Hamed Nouri and Fide Masters Ian Cris Udani and Alekhine Nouri powered the Philippine chess team to the championship of the Wah Seong Penang Chess League 2017 held last December 9-10, 2017 at the Red Rock Hotel in Penang, Malaysia.

The team dubbed as Pacquiao Chess Amigos, defeated H3N Vietnam, 2.5-1.5 in the eighth and final round to finish with 15.0 points. The squad sponsored by Senator Manny Pacquiao and National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) Vice-President Atty. Cliburn Anthony A. Orbe, received the top prize of 2,500 Malaysian Ringgit.

Senador halved the point with guest/import player GM elect Haridas Pascua, a Filipino, in their top board encounter, Hamed defeated Thanh Ninh Vo on Board 2 while Udani dismantled Chan Hung Lu on Board 3 to secure the victory for the Filipinos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vietnam squad’s only full point win was scored by Minh Hieu Pham who beat Alekhine on Board 4.

Senador also won the gold medal on Board 1 with 7.5 points on seven wins and a draw. Hamed, on the other hand settled for individual bronze on Board 2 with six wins, one loss and a draw for 6.5 points.

Udani notched 7.0 points on six wins and two draws while Alekhine tallied 5.0 points on account of four wins, two loses and two draws.

Earlier, the Pacquiao Chess Amigos subdued Lol Again, 3.5-.5 in Round 1; CLOBA Teacher & Students, 4-0 in Round 2; Kings of the Hill, 3.5-.5 in Round 3; split the point with Phoviet, 2-2 in Round 4; then crushed Kinabalu Kings, 3.5-.5 in Round 5; Snoopy & Co., 3.5-.5 in Round 6; Team Secret, 3.5-.5 in Round 7 before edging H3N Vietnam, 2.5-1.5 in the eighth and final round.