No more fun runs, sports events at SRP

THE South Road Properties will no longer be closed to traffic for any sports activities starting this month until the Sinulog celebration is over.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said closing the SRP would only add to the massive traffic that had been caused by the ongoing construction of the underpass in N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

“They do it before or after the Sinulog, but not during the Sinulog especially with the closure in Mambaling, there’s no other access for vehicles. We can’t just shut it down,” Osmeña said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ironman, triathlons and other established events, however, are exempted from this order, he said.

This means that fun runs, marathons and other sports activities will no longer be permitted to be held at the SRP.

Nagiel Bañacia, SRP management office head, said that the mayor approved the order last month.

“We already denied the holding of events like the Milo Marathon, that the organizers would want to hold at the SRP. The next is the Cebu Marathon on January and the rest of the sports activities that organizers wanted to hold there. We denied their requests,” said Bañacia in Cebuano.

Bañacia said the SRP should not be closed because it is the only link to the south district.

He said the city already sent a notice to the sports commission regarding this matter.