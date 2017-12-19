Chinese nationals awaiting transfer to Cebu City Jail

THE 14 Chinese nationals arrested for allegedly operating an online gambling site are awaiting court orders so they can be transferred to the Cebu City Jail from the Fuente Police Station detention cell.

Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Gomez, Officer in Charge of the Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG-7) said the Chinese embassy is also checking the backgrounds of the arrested Chinese, 11 males and three females, as well as their families in China.

Gomez said they have also communicated with the Bureau of Immigration regarding the Chinese nationals who were arrested during a search of their rented house, by virtue of a search warrant issued by Executive Judge Allan Francisco Garciano of the Regional Trial Court Branch 83 in Mandaue City.

The subject of the raid on the house located in Doña Rita Village in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, was Chih Hao Huang, who remains at large.