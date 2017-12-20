IT Park employees, residents temporarily evacuated due to vintage bomb extraction

Workers in seven IT park buildings and residents near the area were temporarily evacuated during the extraction of a vintage bomb found in a construction site at the Cebu IT Park in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

Employees from Teleperformance, Skyrise 1 and 2, CJRS, Ebloc Tower 1, Ebloc Tower 4, Avida Towers Riala, and Avida Towers Cebu were asked to evacuate their building while experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit extracted the World War II 1,000-pound bomb.

According to Chief Inspector Clark Arriola, about ten thousand employees were asked to evacuate their buildings while the experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit were extracting the bomb.

The removal of the bomb began at 3 a.m. and ended around 6:30 a.m.

The bomb was then transported to Carmon Copper, a mining company in Toledo City for its disposal.

Fifteen police officers, Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Cebu and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office joined the convoy to Toledo City.

Operation Manager of EB-Call Center Agency, Germain Arco said employees who left their work due to the extraction of the bomb will still receive regular compensation.