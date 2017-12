The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has deployed food packs to the victims affected by Tropical Storm Urduja in Biliran Province.

According to the director of DSWD-7 Evelyn Macapobre, about 15,600 food packs will be delivered to Biliran today.

On Monday, Macapobre said they delivered 2,700 food packs to Biliran, and another 1,700 was delivered yesterday.

Macapobre said the remaining 15,600 food packs will be the last batch they will deliver to Biliran.