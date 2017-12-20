18 firecracker stalls in SRP temporarily closed

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) temporarily closed at least 18 pyrotechnic stores at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City on Wednesday for failure to comply with safety regulations.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, director of PRO-7, mandated the stall owners to get rid of imported pyrotechnics and to make sure that all their products bore the names of the manufacturers as well as the warning signs and instructions.

“We observed that many items being sold were unauthorized. There were imported pyrotechnics, particularly made in China. That’s illegal. We also have to make sure that the products have the names of the manufacturers so that in case something bad happens, we know who to hold accountable for,” he said in an interview.

“We aim for zero pyro-related injuries. We need to inform the public as to which items are safe and unsafe to use. Let us cooperate and refrain from patronizing unauthorized pyrotechnics,” he added.

Products sold without the Philippine Standard (PS) mark at the SRP stalls were confiscated by policemen.

Espino directed the Regional Civil Security Unit and the Cebu City police to continue monitoring to ensure compliance with the rules.

“This serves as a warning that we will confiscate all prohibited pyrotechnics. We call on the stall owners to comply with the directives. We are very much concerned about the safety of the products being sold. Before we will allow the stores to resume their operations, we will make sure that every item they sold are authorized,” he said.

Espino also inspected pyrotechnics sold at a mall in the SRP and found them to be legitimate and valid. These include products from Pyroworks, Dragon Fireworks, and Grand Firefly Fireworks.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak called on barangay officials to go after those who sell illegal firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices inside their respective localities.

“We’re only after the safety of everybody. As much as possible, I encourage the public to return to how we celebrate Christmas and New Year in previous years by using torotot (paper horns),” he said.