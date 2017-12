A MAN wanted for murder charges was arrested by the PNP’s Regional Special Operations Group at his home in Barangay San Marcos, Placer town in Masbate province at 10:30 am Wednesday.

Chief Insp. Emmanuel Gomez, deputy RSOG chief said the suspect identified as Edgar Tumara was charged with the murder of Goddy Ybañez, the husband of a barangay councilwoman in Medellin town, northern Cebu three years ago.