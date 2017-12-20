Angkas returns to deliver packages

Netizens were thrilled to discover that motorcycle-hailing app Angkas has resumed its operations on Tuesday.

But Angkas driver Edentor Bitualla said they resumed operations only for their new roadside delivery system, but not to transport passengers.

“Balik mi operation gahapon pero Angkas Padala na siya. Dili na siya magdala og pasahero (We returned to our operation but it was already an Angkas Padala. We will no longer transport passengers),” he said.

He said some drivers would carry passengers but as “habal-habal” drivers, without using the app Angkas.

Director Ahmed Cuizon of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) said their operation would still be considered as illegal if it is true that they resumed transporting passengers as they don’t have accreditation.

“That’s illegal, if true. Pareha sa una (Just like before), We will consider them as colorum vehicles,” he said.

“These FB (Facebook) posts are evidences of illegal Angkas activities. We will forward these to our legal officials in Manila for appropriate action,” he added.

Rolando Balondo Jr., a netizen, was happy with the return of the popular motorcycle-for-hire application.

“Happy kaayo ko nga nibalik na ang Angkas. Dako jud kaayo siya nga tabang sa katawhan ilabi na sa mga nanarbaho sama nako kay dili na gyud madala og smile ang traffic diri’s Sugbo (I am happy that Angkas was back. It really helped commuters who are working everyday, and especially to the unbearable traffic situation in Cebu),” he said.

Cuizon warned commuters to think of their own safety.

“I want to warn passengers that they will not be covered by any insurance in case they meet accidents while on board those motorcycles,” he said.

“They should not blame the government if such unfortunate circumstances befall on them,” he added.

Angkas posted on their Facebook page introducing Angkas Padala — a roadside delivery system, last Tuesday.

“We encourage alternative livelihoods for those affected by our apprehensions. Having them deliver small parcels or food items is one such alternative,” Cuizon said.

“Provided that they do not transport paying passengers, these motorcycles or the company that’s employing them do not need accreditation or permission from LTFRB to operate,” he added.