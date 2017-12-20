Pyro outlets closed at SRP

About 18 pyrotechnic stores were temporarily closed yesterday by the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City for failure to comply with safety regulations.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, PRO-7 chief, said stall owners should get rid of imported pyrotechnics and make sure that all their products bore the names of the manufacturers as well as the warning signs and instructions.

“We observed that many items being sold were unauthorized. There were imported pyrotechnics, particularly made in China. That’s illegal. We also have to make sure that the products have the names of the manufacturers so that in case something bad happens, we know who to hold accountable for,” he said.

Products sold without the Philippine Standard (PS) mark at the SRP stalls were confiscated by policemen.

Espino directed the Regional Civil Security Unit and the Cebu City police to continue monitoring sellers to ensure compliance with the rules.

Espino also inspected the pyrotechnics sold at a mall in the SRP and found them to be legitimate.

These include products sold by Pyroworks, Dragon Fireworks, and Grand Firefly Fireworks.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak also called on barangay officials anew to go after those who sell illegal firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices inside their respective localities.

“We’re only after the safety of everybody. As much as possible, I encourage the public to return to how we celebrate Christmas and New Year in previous years by using torotot (paper horns),” he said.