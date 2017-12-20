LPG station raided, owner faces charges

PERSONNEL of the regional office of the Department of Energy (DOE) along with operatives of the Criminal Investigation Detection Group (CIDG) raided an LPG refilling station at Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City at 5 pm last Tuesday.

Senior Insp. Edwin Lacostales, CIDG-7 spokesmanm, said the DOE sought help from their office to raid the LPG refilling station near a mall after receiving reports that the station uses illegal equipment and methods to refill their LPG tanks.

Saul Gonzales, DOE officer-in-charge, said the station didn’t comply with safety requirements for refilling LPG tanks.

Among the items seized were several unfilled LPG tanks and assorted equipment worth P15 million.

Gonzales said criminal and administrative charges may be filed against the LPG station owner. He also warned the public to buy LPG tanks from accredited stations to avoid accidents.