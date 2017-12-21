‘Vinta’ strengthens into tropical storm, typhoon signals up – Pagasa

Typhoon signals were raised as “Vinta” intensified into a tropical storm, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Thursday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said Vinta is expected to hit land over the Caraga-Davao region between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Signal No. 2 is hoisted over Surigao del Sur; and Signal No. 1 over Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao del Norte, Compostela Valley, Northern Davao Oriental, Northern Davao del Sur, North Cotabato, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, and Camiguin.

Meanwhile, scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rains are expected over Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region within 24 hours, according to Pagasa.

Pagasa said Vinta is moving westward at 18 kilometers per hour (kph), and packed maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.