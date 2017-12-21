Six passenger vessels bound for Bohol prevented from sailing

Six passenger vessels from Cebu bound to Bohol were prevented from sailing due to Tropical Storm Vinta.

The Jerome Cayabyab, Philippine Coast Guard- Cebu (PCG-Cebu) Station Commander said the vessels were prevented from sailing after storm signal No. 1 was raised in Bohol.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan hoisted storm signal no. 2 in Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur.

While Southern Leyte, Bohol, Dinagat Islands, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, North Cotabato, Maguindanao, northern Davao Oriental, northern Davao del Sur, Compostela Valley and Davao del Norte were placed under storm signal no. 1

Bus trips from Cebu to Dumaguete were also called due to Vinta said LTFRB-7 Director Ahmed Cuizon in his facebook post.