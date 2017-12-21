Southern Cebu under Signal No. 1 due to Tropical Storm Vinta

The Philippines Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted Storm Signal No. 1 on Southern Cebu as Tropical Storm Vinta is about to make landfall on southern Mindanao this evening.

The state weather bureau’s severe weather bulletin issued at 11 a.m. today spotted the eye of Vinta 340 kilometers east of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur while maintaining its strength.

Vinta, the 22nd major weather disturbance to enter the country this year, packs winds up to 80 kilometers per hour and moving west at 18 kilometers per hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from Cebu, neighboring provinces of Southern Leyte, Siquijor, and Bohol were placed under Signal No. 1 wherein winds with speed up to 60 kilometers per hour is expected within the next 24 to 36 hours.

The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board – 7 (LTFRB – 7) has canceled bus trips bound for Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental due to threats brought by Vinta.