DSWD to expand free medicine program

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will expand its free Medical assistance to five other public hospitals in Central Visayas.

This after it was piloted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) this year.

According to Ma. Evelyn Macapobre, the regional director of DSWD-7, said three of the five hospitals are in Cebu while the two others are in Bohol.

Macapobre said that the national government already allocated P1 billion for the program.

At least P131 million was set aside for Region-7, Macapobre said.