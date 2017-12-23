Metro Manila Film Festival 2017 Meant To Beh

CHRISTMAS is primarily for families and what better way to spend Christmas Day than by watching a family movie?

With this in mind, you may want to make a beeline for the cinemas to catch “Meant To Beh,” headlined by Vic Sotto and Dawn Zulueta.

Directed by Chris Martinez and produced by OctoArts Films, M-Zet Productions, and APT Entertainment, the comedy film is about married couple, Ron (Sotto) and Andrea (Zulueta) and the bumps they encounter along the way in order to save their marriage.

Zulueta, on her Instagram account, asked, “How do you deliver bad news to your children?”

Ron and Andrea have three children: Alex (Gabbi Garcia), Christian (JC Santos), and Riley (Baeby Sebastian Benedict “Baste” Arumpac).

“Meant To Beh” is Baeby Baste’s debut film. The five-year-old child wonder from General Santos City is the youngest host of the country’s longest-running noontime show, “Eat Bulaga!”

Baeby Baste—on his Instagram account handled by his mom, Shiela and dad, Sol—invited his fans to watch the film on December 25.

“Sabay-sabay po tayong manood ng Meant To Beh ngayong Dec. 25 na po at tiyak na mag-e-enjoy kayo sa kwento ng aking pamilya, ang Balatbat family. aBEHngan nyo po ha at kaming BEHala sa inyo mga daBEHrkads,” he said.

Last Thursday, a premiere night was held at Cinema 9 and 10 of SM Megamall.

Garcia, on her Instagram account, shared the news about the successful premiere night.

“Can’t wait for you guys to watch it,” she said.

Santos also shared the official poster on his Instagram and said: “Siguradong mas magiging merry ang Christmas niyo, mga beh dahil mapapanood niyo na ang Meant To Beh sa araw ng Pasko!”

The supporting cast also includes Daniel Matsunaga, Andrea Torres, Sue Ramirez, and Ruru Madrid.