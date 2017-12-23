Kaye Abad gives birth to son Joaquin on Paul Jake Castillo’s birthday

CELEBRITY couple Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo received an advance gift three days before Christmas Day.

Abad gave birth to their firstborn Joaquin on Friday, December 22, the same day Castillo celebrated his 33rd birthday.

The Kapamilya actress shared their first family photo on Instagram on Friday evening and said, “Happy birthday daddy and happy birthday Joaquin! #pjc 12-22.”

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Castillo had a live video on Instagram to update their family and fans on Abad’s delivery.

She said during the live video that baby Joaquin was born at 7:05 p.m. at Makati Medical Center.

“I had the best team. I anticipated the pain before the labor,” Abad said.

The actress went into labor at 3 p.m. the same day and started pushing at almost 7 p.m. She had a normal delivery.

Castillo announced the happy news on his Instagram account by posting a photo of his small family. “Couldn’t have asked for anything else on my birthday!!! Thanks my love for the best birthday gift!!! Joaquin!!! Another chapter in my life … my ironborn!”

Celebrities who immediately congratulated the two included Erich Gonzales, Mariel Padilla, Jed Madela, Melissa Ricks, and Sylvia Sanchez.

Abad and Castillo got married in December 2016 and have made Cebu their home after their wedding.