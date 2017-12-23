Loot bags for kids attending dawn Masses; bundles of joy for 70 less fortunate families

Like the three kings offering gifts to the child Jesus in Bethlehem at the manger, the police officers of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) are sharing gifts and singing carols to children and to less fortunate families as their way of spreading the essence of Christmas.

On Saturday, several police officers from the Punta Princesa Police Precinct greeted children, who attended the Misa de Gallo in four churches under their area of jurisdiction.

Police officers surprised the children and gave out loot bags filled with candies and lollipops after the Saturday dawn Mass.

Senior Insp. Ian Macatangay, Punta Police Precinct commander, said that half of the police officers securing the churchgoers handed the goodies to the children while the other half continued to provide security.

Macatangay said police officers pooled their cash pledges to buy the goodies for the children.

While, the Punta Princesa police officers surprised children with candies, the police officers of the Parian Police Precinct went caroling and gave bundles of joy to 70 less fortunate families in seven Cebu City barangays—Day-as, Parian, San Antonio, Lorega, T. Padilla, Zapatera and Kamagayan.

Senior Insp. Narolf Tan, Parian Police Precinct chief, said that they partnered with the officials of the respective barangays in the gift-giving activity.

“Every now and then, we the police can share our blessings to others. We do not expect something in return, but seeing them smile even for just a little while is enough for us,” said Tan in Cebuano.

Tan also said that the money they spent on the bundles of joy came from their own pockets.

Concepcion Lauron, 40, and Elva Codilla, 40, who were among those whose families in Barangay Parian received the bundles of joy from the police, said they were grateful for the presents especially since they could not afford to celebrate Noche Buena as most families do with so much food on their table.