Hope for former drug dependents

Close to 200 former drug dependents, who are now called “warriors”, were recognized on Thursday (December 21 )after completing the community-based drug rehabilitation program in Mandaue City.

Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna said they will move on to the after-care monitoring and assessment stage where they will undergo skills training and will have the chance to be given jobs and livelihood opportunities.

This is part of the Task Force Hope Community-Based Rehabilitation Program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They cannot be completely rehabilitated if they are jobless because this may drag them back to using illegal drugs,” said Fortuna.

Recognized last Thursday were individuals from barangays Subangdaku, Tabok, Casuntingan, Cambaro and Opao.

The Sangguniang Panlungsod gave P200,000 worth of financial assistance to these barangays.

Based on reports certified by the barangays, these individuals are drug-free or have not taken any illegal drugs in the past four months.

Mandaue City Councilor Raul Kevin Cabahug said the warriors will be assessed if they will qualify for jobs in the government or they will be endorsed to private companies.

Those interested to enrol for skills training will be accommodated at the city’s skills training center in Barangay Looc.

Tony (not his real name) was initially reluctant to join the program but stayed on because he found himself improved in his spiritual life.

“I believe that if we just trust God, he will help us stay strong and not go back to our old ways,” he said.