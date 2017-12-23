TS Vinta damages Naga road

TROPICAL Storm Vinta has left a damaged road and loss of income for a day for those handling whale watching activities in southern Cebu.

Belinda Bairon, a staff member of the Research and Planning Division of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PRMMO), said that a road in Barangay Alpaco, Naga City in southern Cebu collapsed at the height of the rains brought about by the storm on Friday.

“Nag collapse gyod siya ug nikalit og kahugno pero accessible ra ang dalan (It collapsed and suddenly gave in but the road is accessible),” Bairon said.

Naga City Councilor Junjie Cruz said that they had provided an alternative route for motorists going to the next barangay, Taghaguimit.

He said that they cleared a vacant lot so that vehicles could have space to pass since the damage to the road was 10 meters in length and 5 meters in width.

Cruz advised drivers to slow down in crossing near the damaged area.

In Oslob town, the Philippine Coast Guard Cebu (PCG-Cebu) suspended whale watching activities since Friday because of the strong sea current in the area.

“There are lots of people who wanted to see the whale sharks but the coast guard has suspended any whale watching activity,” said Daryl Benologa, reservation officer of Island Trek Tours in Cebuano.

He said they have not yet received a notice as to when they could resume their operation.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau has forecast fair weather on Christmas Day.

“Partly to cloudy skies, sunny with low chance of isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms,” said Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)- Mactan.