Why they work on Christmas Day

Three men talk about sacrifice, service, understanding and this special day

It is a common practice for Filipino families to get together and welcome Christmas with a full Noche Buena feast.

But for a security guard, a policeman and a hotelier, Christmas is spent in their respective workplaces, away from their families.

For four straight years, Jimbo Brazona of Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City has spent Christmas at his post. The last three years as a security guard in the production plant of a fastfood chain.

Tonight, he will welcome Christmas at his post at the FEP Printing Building at the North Reclamation Area, Cebu City.

“I explained to my partner, Chufanie, and my three-year-old son, Cjseven that this is the nature of my work. They understand,” he said.

They had an advance Noche Buena at 6:00 p.m. before he left for work. His wife prepared lumpia, spaghetti, humba and fruit salad.

PO2 Michael Abesares will be having Noche Buena at the Fuente Police Station where he is one of the duty officers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Abesares, a police officer for six years, said he has always spent Christmas Day at work.

He said that this is normal for police officers, who took an oath to serve the public. Abesares said they do patrols and answer alarm calls.

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu assistant food and beverage director Mark Lester Apostol said he has spent Christmas Eve at his workplace seven times in his career that spans 15 years.

“It is our privilege to take care of our guests who spend time in our hotel for two to three days. We want them to feel extra special,” said Apostol.

Apostol, who hails from Bacolod, moved to Cebu in 2002 to work for a resort in Lapu-Lapu City. He moved to Radisson Blu last year.

Apostol said single people usually take the Christmas Eve shift. They eat at the employees’ cafeteria and spend time with the guests at the lobby.

Dinner at the Feria restaurant is open until 10:30 in the evening. The guests normally move to the lobby where a band is present to entertain them.

Room service is open for 24 hours and they increase the number of service crew to six from two or three people.