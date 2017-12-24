Nine drug suspects nabbed in Danao City

NINE drug suspects were arrested by Danao City police in their campaign against illegal drugs on December 23, Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:00 p.m., Ranel Rica, Edgardo Turawan and Rene Joseph Galsim where arrested by the police in Barangay Looc for illegal drug use. While Riel Lato, Salvador Pendoy, Themis Declan, Ervin Ursaiz, Rhine and Ford Manipis were arrested at 5:35 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion.

According to Danao Police Chief Insp. Gerard Pelare, the arrest is part of their “Oplan Limpyo Danao Operation,” aimed to get rid of all illegal drug users in the city.

Seized from them were drug paraphernalia and 27 small sachets of suspected shabu worth P15,930.

Pelare said the drug suspects are now detained at Danao Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.