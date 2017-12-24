Public urged to use ‘torotot’ instead of firecrackers

The Chairman for the Emergency Department of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), Dr. Mari Leo Pataray discourages the public from using firecrackers and urge them to instead use alternative noisemakers, like “torotot,” which is safe for children.

Pataray said accidents due to firecrackers like Piccolo, Whistle Bomb, Judas’ Belt and “Kwites” can lead to disability, psychological trauma, or blindness.

Pataray also said that all health personnel in VSMMC are in “Code White Alert,” which means they are ready to respond to any emergency situation, particularly to attend to persons who may become victims of firecracker blast or stray bullets during Christmas Eve.