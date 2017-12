A FIRE hit residential homes in Sitio Caduldulan, Barangay Lawaaan 3, in Talisay City on December 24, Sunday evening.

According to PO3 Andy Galorio of Talisay Police, the fire alarm was raised at 6:30 p.m. and was placed under control at 8:25 p.m.

Galorio said the cause of the fire and number of affected families is still being determined.