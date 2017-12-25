Search for article

Two nabbed in Ermita drug bust

11:48 AM December 25th, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, December 25th, 2017 11:48 AM

More than P200,000 worth of illegal drugs were confiscated by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Cebu City, from two drug personalities in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City on Sunday evening.

Marlon Pinote, 53, and Gina Sayson, 46, were arrested by police operatives in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Police Chief Insp. Cristopher Navida said the drug-bust is part of their intensified police operations against illegal drugs.

Seized from them were four medium packs of suspected shabu worth P212,400.

The suspects are now detained at the Cebu City Police Office stockade pending the filing of charges against them.

