Man nabbed in Labangon drug bust

A man was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Cebu City in Barangay Labangon, on December 25, Monday morning.

Leo Alinsonorin, 20, from barangay Labangon was arrested by the police around 9:00 p.m.

Cebu City Police Chief Cristopher Navida said the arrest came after Alinsonorin’s neighbors complained about his illegal drug activities in the area.

A total of P10,620 worth of drugs were seized from him, added Navida.

The suspect is now detained at the Cebu City Police Office stockade pending the filing of charges against him.