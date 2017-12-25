Man stabbed by neighbor in Cebu City

A 37-year-old man was stabbed by his neighbor in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City on December 25, Monday morning.

Police said Danilo Arellano Jr., 37, from Barangay Quiot, succumbed to a stab wound on his face inflicted by Jayson Ararao, 25, who used a kitchen knife on him.

According to PO1 Cesar Santillan of Punta Princessa Police station, Arellano was sitting outside his house when Ararao sat beside him and stabbed him.

Residents rushed Arellano to a nearby hospital, while the suspect immediately left, said Santillan.

Santillan also said the police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation and also conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack.