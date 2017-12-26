Violent deaths mar holidays

THE holiday celebration was marred by two violent deaths in separate incidents on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Losindo Valdez, 48, was shot by an unidentified person in Sitio Capaculan, Barangay Tisa at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Valdez was a taxi driver of a Voyager unit with a plate number GXT 427.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police investigators believe that Valdez was robbed since there was no money in his pockets.

Valdez sustained a gun shot wound on the right side of his head.

Another person was shot in Barangay Inayawan at past midnight of Dec. 25.

Arlene Baclayon, 19, was heading home with her common-law-husband when she was suddenly shot thrice from behind.

According to the Pardo Police, the common-law-husband, Warren Endab, identified the suspect as Silverio Ocarisa, who allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

Endab said that he tried to revive Baclayon but she showed no signs of life minutes after.

The police were able to arrest Ocarisa in a follow-up operation and the suspect is now detained at the Pardo Police Station.

Firecracker ban

Meanwhile, the Department of Health in the region (DOH-7) recorded 14 firecracker-related injuries from December 24-26, 2017.

DOH records showed that five were recorded in Cebu City, two in Lapu-Lapu City, two in Mandaue City, one each in Naga City and Minglanilla town and outside of Cebu, one in Carmen, Bohol and one in Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental.

“Thirteen of them were treated and sent home whole, one was refused admission,” said Dr. Shelbay Blanco of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (Resu-7).

The ages of the victims ranged from seven to 28 years old.

“Although the department is targeting zero incidents of firecracker-related injuries, we are expecting more victims of firecrackers expecially during the celebration of New Year’s Eve,” Dr. Blanco said.

The DOH also urged the public to refrain from using firecrackers in public places.

“Since there is already a law on this, it is important that people should not use firecrackers anywhere. They should follow what is in the law and do it in designated areas,” said Reynan Cimafranca, also of the Resu-7.

Mandaue City initially claimed success on their total firecracker ban, saying there were no reported injuries due to firecrackers or stray bullets, although the DOH said there were two reported cases in Mandaue City.

“Daku kaayo namong kalipay nga nikooperar sabang mga tawo kay wala na guid kaayo’s nagpabuto ug firecrackers,” said Felix Suico, head of Mandaue City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Manangement Office (DRRMO).

(We are very happy about the public’s cooperation because there were very few who exploded firecrackers.)

Drugs

Meanwhile, three persons were arrested in separate buy-bust operations by the Cebu City Police Office Drug Enforcement Units (CCPO-DEU).

Marlon Pinote, 53, and Gina Sayson, 46, were arrested by police operatives in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Seized from them were four medium packs of suspected shabu worth P212,400.

Leo Alinsonorin, 20, from Barangay Labangon was arrested by the police past 12 midnight on Christmas Day.

Chief Insp. Cristopher Navida, CCPO- City Intelligence Branch chief, said the arrest came after Alinsonorin’s neighbors complained about his illegal drug activities in the area.

A total of P10,620 in drugs were seized from him, added Navida.