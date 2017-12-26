Foreign runners abound in Cebu Marathon 2018

THE UPCOMING Cebu Marathon 2018 will be well represented by runners from different countries around the world.

The race, which starts and finishes at the Cebu Business Park on January 14, 2018, has attracted 4,997 runners as of this writing, some of them foreign runners from 23 different countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Cebu Marathon organizer Kenneth Casquejo, also the president of the Cebu Executives Runners Club (CERC), there will be runners from Australia, Belgium, Brunei, Canada, Switzerland, China, Germany, Denmark, France, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Singapore, Taiwan and the United States of America.

The running event is held in line with the celebration of the annual Sinulog Festival of Cebu

Of the total number of registrants as of press time, most have signed up for the 21-kilometer distance with 2,200 runners so far. The 42k distance has attracted 1,950 runners, the 10k distance has 480, and the 5k category has 367.

The number of runners could increase in the coming days since registration for the 10k and 5k is still going on. Nevertheless, the race has surpassed last year’s number of participants of 4,000 with still weeks to go before the race. One can still register online via cebumarathon.ph or race.ph.

Among the highlights of the prestigious race will be its route, which will bring runners through some of Cebu City’s iconic heritage sites such as the Magellan’s Cross, Plaza Independencia, Fort San Pedro and the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.